Former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva forced to retire due to heart condition

Former Liverpool cult hero Lucas Leiva has been forced to retire from football due to a heart condition.

The former Brazil international announced his decision to hang up his boots at the age of 36 in an emotional press conference on Friday.

The former Lazio midfielder has claimed that he has taken the difficult decision on the advice of doctors. In his interview, a tearful Lucas Leiva said, as quoted by Metro:

"It’s been a difficult period. I think this is the first time I’ve cried over this case. But I can only thank you. I’m ending where I’d like, not the way I’d like. I’m sure a new cycle will begin. I had a lot of hope that it could reverse, but it was not the case. My health comes first."

Lucas also posted an emotional message on Instagram, declaring his lifelong allegiance to Liverpool, where he spent the majority of his career. He wrote:

"The day has come to say goodbye to the field. I confess that it came from greater forces, but I look back and can only be thankful for the career I built. In 2007 I transferred to the giant [that is] Liverpool, which was part of my life for 10 years. It is with great pride that I can say that today Liverpool is my home. I’m proud to be an English citizen and along with my family; I’m Scouser!"

The Merseyside giants also wished Lucas Leiva the best for the next phase of his life. A statement on the club's website read:

"Everyone connected to Liverpool FC would like to wish Lucas the very best in his next chapter. We’re all with you. Congratulations on a brilliant career."

Lucas came through the youth ranks of Gremio before making a £5 million move to Liverpool in 2007 and becoming a fan-favourite at Anfield.

The Brazilian went on to make 346 appearances for the Reds over the next decade, scoring seven goals and providing 21 assists.

Sadly, Lucas' time at Anfield was short of silverware as he won just one trophy with the club - the League Cup in 2012. The defensive midfielder was also named the Reds' Player of the Year in 2010-11.

Lucas was forced out of training after a heart issue was detected back in December, which ultimately led to the announcement of his retirement.

Michael Owen makes bold Liverpool claims amid struggle this season

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool do not need a total rebuild in order to get back to their best.

The former Real Madrid attacker has insisted that the Reds are nowhere near as bad as many think. He told BT Sport (via Football365):

“When you talk to Liverpool fans, you say is it because [Sadio] Mane left? Is it because of all of the injuries? Then you’ve got confidence. Then people say it’s the owners and no investment, and the midfield’s ageing, and there’s so many different reasons. But this happens in football. Last season, only eight months ago, they were two games off being the most decorated team in history. Two games away. Not much has changed since then. And all of these people saying: ‘Let’s rip everything up and start again, buy new players,' and whatever. We have seen in patches, Liverpool have been brilliant this season; it’s the consistency."

Owen added:

“Jurgen Klopp, the players, the board, the fans, everything has been successful for years and years and years. This group of people have proven that they can win things. So to say, ‘Let’s just tear everything up,’ is totally wrong. He [Klopp] knows they’re going to need to reinvest in the midfield area, he would have done that anyway and that’ll happen in the summer, but I think they deserve a bit of patience after what they’ve done over the last few years."

The Reds will travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Saturday, April 1, as they look to clinch the final Champions League spot.

