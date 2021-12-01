Former Manchester City manager emerges as wildcard option to become permanent Manchester United boss - Reports

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has been linked with the managerial job at Manchester United. Mancini is currently in charge of the Italian men's football team.

Manchester United are currently seeking a new permanent manager who will take over at the club next summer. The Red Devils parted ways with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim boss.

Rangnick is set to take over by the end of the week at Old Trafford. The German has been given a six-month managerial contract after which he will don the hat of a consultant at Manchester United for two years.

Manchester United are reportedly looking at several options to take over from Rangnick in the summer. Names like Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino have made headlines in this regard recently.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has now also been thrown into the fray. His tenure with Manchester City lasted four years from 2009 to 2013.

Mancini won the Premier League in the 2011-12 season, which also happened to be Manchester City's first title victory under the new ownership of the Sheikhs. It will go down in history as one of the most nail-biting title chases with Sergio Aguero winning the league in the dying seconds of the final game of the season.

Roberto Mancini has done well in his job as a national team coach

Roberto Mancini worked with Galatasaray, Zenit St. Petersburg and Inter Milan post his tenure with Manchester City. However, his reign at those clubs was not the most successful.

Things have turned for the better since Mancini took over Italy in 2018 and he has done a wonderful job for the national team. He joined Gil Azzurri after their failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and with the squad in shambles.

Mancini rebuilt the Italian side by instilling belief in his players and making some key personnel changes. He also brought in a new brand of football which was a departure from their dependence on defense. The results were there for everyone to see as Italy went on a lengthy unbeaten run and won Euro 2020 as well.

Will Mancini be a good fit for Manchester United?

Manchester United do not have a recognized brand of football at the moment. That is likely to change for the better under Ralf Rangnick, who is considered a football purist.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bringing in Mancini, who is from a different school of thought compared to Rangnick, might pose a conflict between the two tacticians. Moreover, Mancini's previous association with Manchester City is unlikely to win him too many fans at Manchester United.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra