Former Manchester City player says Jack Grealish will move to the Etihad this summer

Former Manchester City player Shaun Goater believes Jack Grealish will move to the Etihad this summer, and the Aston Villa star would be a better option compared to Harry Kane.

Both Grealish and Kane have been linked with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side look to add more goals to the attack.

Sergio Aguero has left the club, while Gabriel Jesus’ goal-return wasn’t satisfactory last season. The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have already added reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, so Manchester City need to strengthen their attack.

Goater personally feels Grealish’s move to Manchester City is done, and he would be a better long-term option than Kane.

"I think Jack Grealish because I think it's done personally. Kane would bring a lot to City, but if it was my money, I'm investing I'd bring in someone who could give more years at the club," said Goater.

"Grealish shows us the qualities he has every week, he's a very intelligent footballer. He would be able to cope with the movements of the players at City and the movements of the defenders because he's an intelligent player," he said.

"He would fit in because he can play out wide or in the number ten position and he's so good at driving forward with the ball. Essentially, he could do a role in a false nine, I think he would work perfectly," added the former Manchester City man.

Grealish could replace Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is the heart-beat of Manchester City and the club will need to replace him in the coming years.

Grealish, at his age, would be the ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian. The England international's ability to create openings for his team is perhaps second to none in the Premier League.

The need to sign another goal-scorer will still be imperative this summer, and City will perhaps have to look away from Kane.

Guardiola tried the likes of Ferran Torres, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan in a false nine role last season, but may have to sign a forward if Manchester City sell Jesus this summer.

