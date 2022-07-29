Former Manchester United assistant manager Chris Armas opens up on relationship with players at Old Trafford after they nicknamed him Ted Lasso

Former Manchester United assistant manager Chris Armas has insisted that he had a good relationship with players at Old Trafford in an interview seen on The Crack Podcast.

Armas was part of Ralf Rangnick's backroom staff that took over last November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The American coach had reportedly found himself the butt of a joke around the United camp with players supposedly comparing him to TV character Ted Lasso.

Lasso is a foolish comedic American coach that comes over to the English football league.

Armas and the rest of the coaching staff had a problematic time in charge of Manchester United, which coincided with a disappointing sixth-placed finish.

The Red Devils also ended the campaign trophyless and questions were asked about the coaching levels of Rangnick's staff.

Armas has insisted he had a good rapport with United players, saying:

"With the players, I had a really good rapport, top to bottom, young or older, or superstar. But the frustrating thing is you find yourself with this gift, like a pot of gold and I can't carry it, it's too heavy."

Armas also questioned whether Rangnick had the full backing of the higher-ups at Old Trafford due to being temporarily in charge:

"Were they really going to push for Ralf to hit a home run, I don't know, they didn't add one player. So that's not me talking bad about the club, the club didn't add one single player in the transfer window when we're right in fourth position."

He added:

"Why not? I don't know. Imagine, it's a blessing and curse, for me, I'm only grateful, they treated me, I promise you all, tremendously. Upper management, coaching staff, Darren Fletcher, they treated me as if I'd been there forever and they were amazing."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



"There are reports your players are calling Chris Armas Ted Lasso behind his back... What do you make of all that?"
Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick shares his thoughts amid reports of player unrest

Armas expects changes under the new management at Manchester United

The former Ajax coach succeeded Rangnick

Armas may have been part of one of the worst seasons in Manchester United's history but he is banking on improvements under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach is expected to oversee a huge rebuild which has already seen the likes of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia arrive.

Armas said of Ten Hag's reign:

"It didn't affect anything you were seeing but when Erik ten Hag comes in with full support, going to be here for three years, all of a sudden he's bringing in one, two, three four players. You'll see by the time the season starts it might be eight new faces,"

He added,

"Out with some guys, in with some freshness, hunger, a real specific style of play they can implement. It's night and day what interim manager Ralf Rangnick can do. Ralf came in and had ideas of what he wanted to do."

My news about the Manchester United dressing room is honestly all very positive. The atmosphere is great - Erik ten Hag is very happy with the approach of 99% of the players @FabrizioRomano @caughtoffside

