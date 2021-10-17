"I can't think that any team in the league would like to play against them" - Gary Neville talks up Chelsea's Premier League title hopes after Brentford victory

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea after their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday. Neville believes Chelsea are the current favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues claimed a 1-0 victory over Brentford thanks to a first-half volley from left-back Ben Chilwell. Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to create chances after that. They often had their backs against the wall as Brentford created quite a few golden opportunities to equalize.

Chelsea, however, managed to stay resilient and held onto their lead to claim all three points. Gary Neville believes Chelsea's ability to churn out victories in difficult games makes them the team to beat in the Premier League.

"I think Chelsea can win the title. I know people say City and Liverpool, you can't disagree with that after what they've done over these last three of four years. City's performance at Chelsea a couple of weeks ago was incredible. But I do think this Chelsea team are resilient and they're tough to play against," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I can't think that any team in the league would like to play against them. That was a Chelsea team that had players missing as well, they've got so many players to come back. I think they're in with a great shout of winning the title, I really do."

Chelsea went into Saturday's game against Brentford without the services of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva. Thomas Tuchel was forced to start Malang Sarr, who made his debut for Chelsea.

Chelsea's latest victory in the Premier League has taken them to the top of the league table. Thomas Tuchel's side have won six, drawn one and lost one of their opening eight games in the league this season. They are currently one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and two points ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

Chelsea's depth makes them favorites to win the Premier League title this season

In the absence of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, Thomas Tuchel was forced to hand out starts to Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr. The defensive duo's impressive performance against Brentford once again underlined the side's depth in defense.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was also given the opportunity to start for Chelsea against Brentford. The England international put in a solid performance in central midfield and made a case for himself to be included in the Blues' starting line-up on a more regular basis.

