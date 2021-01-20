Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane backs Liverpool to retain the Premier League title

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes that Liverpool are the favourites to win the Premier League this season, despite the Red Devils currently holding the top position in the standings.

The Merseyside giants played out a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, leaving them at 4th place on the Premier League table,

Liverpool need to change things quickly as they have now failed to win their fourth consecutive league game. The Reds have also not found the back of the net in their last three games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, currently sit atop the Premier League table. However, they have not been able to open up a convincing lead over the chasing pack.

Manchester City would've been overjoyed with the draw as they are now only two points behind their city rivals, having played a game less

Speaking of title favourites after the game, Roy Keane said:

"I’m still sticking with Liverpool. Obviously they’ve had a difficult spell for them because of the standards they’ve set in the last few years. Their attacking players are brilliant, I’ve said they’ve lost their spark but I think they’ll get that back. We’ve seen every team have their ups and downs this season. I think they have enough quality, enough energy, I look at [Jurgen] Klopp, I’m sticking with them."

Liverpool appeared to be title favourites early in the season. However, due to a string of bad results, the Reds are falling off the pace and will be hoping to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Roy Keane weighs in on Liverpool and Manchester United's competition in the Premier League title race

Although Liverpool and Manchester United are looking like genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season, the race is much closer than people think. There are currently five clubs within 5 points of league leaders, Manchester United.

Roy Keane weighed in on the rest of the teams in the mix, saying:

"Leicester you have to look at them, Leicester will be delighted the way they’re going along, absolutely brilliant. I wouldn’t be including Everton, forget Everton in terms of winning the title, I don’t think they’ll last the pace. Still too many doubts about Spurs. The teams we’ve all mentioned, I can’t see beyond them."