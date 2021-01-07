Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane slams Bruno Fernandes's performance in Carabao Cup semifinal

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has targeted Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes for his poor performance during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinal.

Manchester United lost their fourth straight semifinal under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and like last year, were eliminated at this stage of the Carabao Cup by their city rivals.

John Stones gave Manchester City the lead early in the second half, off a set-piece, and Fernandinho then sealed the win with a strike from distance to beat Dean Henderson.

After the game, Keane was unhappy with the performance from United, and singled out Fernandes.

"It’s not easy, it’s not easy winning football trophies," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"Fernandes has had great praise and over the past month people have been comparing him to people like Eric Cantona. But Cantona won trophies.

"Fernandes didn’t really do much tonight. The top players turn up on the big occasions, and that’s what the Cantona’s used to do to get their hands on trophies. And that’s where this team is a little bit short," Keane said.

Roy Keane urges Manchester United to stay positive ahead of big few games

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost a fourth straight semifinal in charge of Manchester United

Advertisement

Despite being annoyed by Manchester United's performance in the defeat to Manchester City, Keane chose to give City credit for the way they performed in the game.

"But credit to City. United were up against an outstanding Manchester City team tonight who turned up and put on a good show," he said.

Manchester United are currently level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, and they also have a game in hand. The Red Devils play against Burnley next week, before a big trip to Anfield to face the defending champions.

Despite their impressive league campaign so far, Roy Keane believes Manchester United need to add reinforcements to the squad.

"They’ll probably need one or two more players to come into the squad, no doubt, and the mentality they need – maybe the confidence of winning this semi-final to get them over the line and then you get momentum. And they just didn’t quite have it tonight

"The next game is always your most important game. Against Watford, Championship team, no doubt United will rotate and rest some players," the Irishman opined.

Although United were eliminated from the Carabao Cup, Keane offered words of encouragement, especially with regard to the team's upcoming league fixtures.

Advertisement

"And then Burnley certainly won’t be an easy game for them but you can’t take your eyes off the Liverpool game. If United go and win at Burnley and then win at Liverpool, they could be six points clear of Liverpool.

"Bizarre when you think of the start to the season that United had, so United, Ole and the players have to stay positive and look forward to the upcoming games," he concluded.

Manchester United are next in action in the FA Cup on Saturday, when they host Watford at Old Trafford.