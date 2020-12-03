Former Manchester United player Andrei Kanchelskis has said that Paul Pogba might as well move on from Manchester United, given how often the Frenchman has spoken about leaving the club.

Pogba became Manchester United's most expensive signing in the summer of 2016, when the Red Devils paid Juventus £89 million to bring the Frenchman back to Old Trafford.

Pogba has made 172 appearances for the Red Devils since signing in 2016. But he has been unsettled, with talk of him leaving the club coming up during each of the recent transfer windows.

"Pogba is always talking about leaving Manchester United, so for me, it would be better if you just left," Kanchelskis told American Gambler.

"If you’re saying every time ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like, I want to leave’ then just leave. Go. Leave. No problem."

Kanchelskis also blamed Pogba's agent Mino Raiola for the Frenchman's situation at Old Trafford.

"Of course Raiola is a huge problem, he’s always saying that Pogba is not happy at Manchester United.

"If you want to come and play for Manchester United, you need to open your heart, play 100 per cent. It’s a shame as Pogba is a great player," Kanchelskis said.

Kanchelskis urges Manchester United to keep Jesse Lingard

Andrei Kanchelskis has urged Manchester United to retain and give a chance to Jesse Lingard.

Addressing Jesse Lingard's situation at Manchester United, Kanchelskis has urged Manchester United to retain the Englishman.

Lingard is well down the midfield pecking order at Manchester United, behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay. New signing Donny van de Beek has also taken up a spot ahead of Lingard in the Manchester United squad.

"For me, he’s a great player, and I think the problem for him is that he is not playing every game at the same level, like a Dennis Irwin. He needs to maintain the same level," Kanchelskis said.

"He plays excellent football one game and then has a terrible game the next.

“It’s a problem for the chairman because we need to keep hold of these players, and our players need to be comfortable and spend time playing with each other.

"We played four seasons from 1991 to 1994 together and we won two titles, because we played every game with the same team and played to a consistent level.”

Lingard has only made two appearances for Manchester United so far this season, both in the League Cup.