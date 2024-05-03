Former Manchester United star calls out ex-Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf for his 'disrespectful' comment about Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at 39 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best active footballers. However, when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped from Portugal's starting XI in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, former Chelsea player Frank Lebouf argued he should be kept out of Portugal's Euro 2024 team as well.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha does not share the same opinion and called out the former French defender for making 'disrespectful' comments about the Portuguese icon. Louis Saha told OLBG:

"I heard Frank Leboeuf say that Portugal can't win with Cristiano Ronaldo. I think it's disrespectful. Yes you can have your say and say and yes it’s possible that Portugal are not going to win with or without him, but saying he can’t win the competition at all is very harsh."

The former Everton striker added:

"If you can mention his attitude and understand that he’s got a lot of personality and won’t be happy if he’s on the bench, I understand that, but he’s disrespecting the talent of Ronaldo and his capacity of helping his team-mates improve. That’s just not fair."

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading goal-scorer with 128 goals in 206 games during which he has also provided 46 assists.

Andre Silva praises Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the national team ahead of Euro 2024

Ahead of Euro 2024, Portuguese striker Andre Silva praised and thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for his contributions to the national team in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, and said (via O Jogo):

"A player like Cristiano will always leave something for history and you will always notice the strength and what he created. We are what we are thanks to what Cristiano did."

André Silva further added:

"My growth was influenced by him. We are inspired by him. The future It's going to be different because of the strength he has, but I hope he's good too."

Portugal have been clubbed with Czechia, Turkey, and Georgia in Group F at Euro 2024.