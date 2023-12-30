Former Manchester United star has contract terminated by current club just months after leaving Old Trafford

Besiktas have terminated former Manchester United star Eric Bailly's deal after just four months of the defender's stay at the Turkish outfit.

Bailly, 29, left Manchester United at the end of his contract earlier this summer. He secured a Bosman move to Besiktas in the first week of September after spending multiple months in search of a new team.

A 49-cap Ivory Coast international, Bailly struggled to emerge as a key starter due to a number of injuries. Problems began after the star was banished from his club's first-team squad after a loss to Fenerbahce.

Following the 3-1 defeat earlier this month, Besiktas said (h/t Metro):

"Information from our club. 5 players from our Football A Team have been excluded from the squad. Our Football Teams General Coordinator Samet Aybaba; he announced that Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailly, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana were excluded from the squad due to poor performance and incompatibility within the team."

Earlier this Friday, Besiktas confirmed the former Manchester United star's exit on a mutual agreement. Wishing him well, the club stated:

"Eric Bailly's contract has been terminated by mutual agreement. We wish Eric Bailly success in his career."

Bailly, who was in a bust-up with Besiktas right-back Tayfur Bingol in November, is currently available as a free agent. He is thought to be in talks with his former club Villarreal now, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Overall, the right-footed defender featured in eight games for Besiktas.

Chris Sutton delivers prediction for Forest's upcoming clash against Manchester United

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United in their Premier League away contest at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30). He wrote:

"I really don't know what to expect here. Manchester United were phenomenal in their second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa [3-2 on Boxing Day], and I was really pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund get off the mark in the Premier League."

Backing Erik ten Hag's side to beat the Tricky Trees, Sutton concluded:

"As for Nottingham Forest, I don't know where their brilliant [3-1] win at Newcastle United or Chris Wood's hat-trick came from. What will both teams do next? I am going to go with United to maintain their momentum, but I can't say I am totally sure."

The Red Devils are seventh in the league standings with 31 points from 19 games, while Forest are in 16th spot with 17 points from 19 outings.

As for head-to-head record, United have registered 11 victories and just one draw in their last 12 meetings against Nuno Espirito Santo's outfit.