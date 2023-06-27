Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard admits he is considering a move to the Saudi Pro League

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has confirmed that he is keeping his options open as he searches for his next club and would consider a move to Saudi Arabia. Lingard is looking at the Saudi Pro League project and sees bigger things coming to the Middle Eastern country in the coming years.

Lingard has been a free agent since his contract with Nottingham Forest expired at the end of the 2022-23 season. He had joined the Premier League side on a one-year deal after his contract with United expired.

The 30-year-old midfielder was talking to Sky Sports when he claimed that the Saudi Arabian project is exciting and it was heading in the right direction. He said:

"I'm considering all options. I've never ruled out any team or club out, so for me it's just picking the right team and it's got to be right for me. I just want to play football at the end of the day and that's all I want to do. Obviously the project has got to be well suited for me, the team's got to be moving in the right direction but just regular game-time – I'm still hungry."

Lingard added:

"Saudi Arabia are doing big things, and in the next couple of years or so, it will be one of the hotspots to go to. I'm not really surprised that the big names are moving out there. Like I say, they're doing big things and it's something I would consider as well – I've not ruled that out either. It's got to be right for me at the end of the day. I've got to go on my gut feeling but I'm still hungry and striving for success."

Saudi Arabia's incredible investment started with former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to join a Saudi Arabian club just days after last year's FIFA World Cup. The move on a free transfer after Manchester United terminated his contract has developed into a massive spending spree.

N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly have already sealed their moves, and many more are set to follow. Bernardo Silva, Alvaro Morata, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha, and Demarai Gray have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Daily Mail added that the Saudi Arabian sides are willing to spend big after getting massive funding from PIF. They have taken over four clubs in the country and have set their sights on making it one of the biggest leagues in the world.

