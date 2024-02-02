Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move to South Korea - Reports

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly closing in on a shock switch to South Korean outfit FC Seoul as a free agent. The forward is set to return to on-field action by joining the Asian side for the remainder of the season, according to Footy Insider's Pete O'Rourke.

Lingard has been a free agent since June after Nottingham Forest decided against extending his contract after just a season at the club. The England international has since reportedly tried, and failed, to find a new team so far this season.

The 31-year-old accepted an invitation to train in Saudi Arabia by Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, but a deal never came to fruition after his time training with them (via GOAL).

Jesse Lingard also reportedly offered himself to Barcelona last month, but the cash-strapped Spanish side didn't sign him, despite their injury crisis. The former West Ham United man also reportedly expected a move from Saudi outfit Al Shabab in January, but they concentrated on signing Ivan Rakitic instead (via The Sun).

South Korean side FC Seoul are now prepared to sign the Englishman, and the deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Manchester United win thriller at Molineux

Manchester United recorded an impressive 4-3 win on their visit to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, February 1. This was their first league win in three attempts.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side before Rasmus Hojlund scored for a third successive game to double their advantage. Wolves pulled one back from the penalty spot through Pablo Sarabia, but Scott McTominay made it 3-1 to the visitors.

Wolves captain Max Kilman scored to make it 3-2 before Pedro Neto fired home a 95th-minute equalizer to seemingly steal a point for his side. Manchester United had other ideas, as 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo came up with a clutch winner two minutes later to seal the win for his side.