Barcelona offered chance to sign former Manchester United star who is currently a free agent: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

SPORT (via Football Espana) reports that the Blaugrana are considering signing a free agent this month to deal with their midfield injury crisis. Xavi has been handed a massive headache with Gavi and Pedri both sidelined through injury.

Thus, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Lingard who is currently a free agent. He's been unable to find a new club after leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

Lingard spent 11 years at Manchester United before heading to Forest last season. The versatile English playmaker made 232 appearances across competitions, scoring 35 goals and contributing 21 assists.

However, the 31-year-old's best spell perhaps came while on loan at West Ham United in the 2020-21 campaign. He bagged nine goals and five assists in 16 games across competitions for David Moyes' Hammers.

Barcelona's potential move for Lingard could have several stumbling blocks. The first is that the player is more of an attacking midfielder rather than a pivot/interior the Catalan giants desire.

Alongside this, Lingard could make hefty wage demands that will only further dent Barca's troubling financial situation. He spent the past summer training with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq but hasn't played a game of football since last season.

Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong refuses to rule out future transfer amid interest from Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong has long been on the Red Devils' radar.

Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is well documented as the Dutchman was one of Erik ten Hag's first top targets. The Red Devils boss spent the majority of the summer of 2022 trying to sign his former Ajax playmaker.

However, De Jong turned down the opportunity to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. He constantly made it clear that Barcelona were the club of his dreams.

De Jong, 26, has since been an important member of Xavi's first team. He made 43 appearances across competitions last season, posting two goals and four assists, helping his side win the La Liga title.

That said, the Netherlands international hasn't ruled out a potential future move to another league despite his clear admiration for Barca. He said (via The Mirror):

"Possibly. But I’m very satisfied at Barca. It's always difficult to say. For now I feel good here!"

Ten Hag's interest in De Jong hasn't dissipated and reports claim Manchester United are weighing up a £77.5 million offer. He has just over two years left on his contract at Camp Nou.