Manchester United prepare £77.5m offer after reigniting interest in Barcelona superstar: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional (via talkSPORT), the Red Devils are preparing a £77.5 million (€89.9 million) offer for the Dutch playmaker. They are looking to take advantage of Barca's economic problems and are prepared to increase the player's salary to lure him to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was eager to reunite with the 26-year-old when he first arrived at Manchester United in 2022. The Premier League giants even reached an agreement with the Catalan giants for De Jong but he opted to stay at Camp Nou.

De Jong has been an important member of Xavi's side since that summer. He made 43 appearances across competitions last season, bagging two goals and four assists as Barcelona won the La Liga title.

However, Barca's financial troubles have led to several of their high-profile stars being linked with potential exits. De Jong has always maintained that the Blaugrana are the club of his dreams.

Ten Hag coached the Netherlands international previously at Ajax and oversaw his development at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The midfielder made 59 appearances under his fellow countryman, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

De Jong is often viewed as the missing piece of Ten Hag's puzzle since he undertook his mission of rebuilding his Manchester United side. He was key for the Dutch coach's philosophy at Ajax and could be the one signing to take United back among the elite.

Xavi made his feelings clear about Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong before Manchester United's previous pursuit

Xavi gave a glowing verdict of Frenkie de Jong.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in July 2022 that the two European giants had agreed on an €85 million deal for De Jong. The only sticking point was that the Dutchman didn't want to leave the Catalan giants.

Xavi spoke ahead of that transfer saga when uncertainty was starting to grow over De Jong's future. The Barcelona boss made it clear that he viewed the playmaker as an important asset (via OneFootball):

"He is a very important player for me, for the club and for the team. Due to his quality and conditions, he should mark an era at the club... He could be one of the best midfielders in the world. If it was up to me, he would continue here for many more years."

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019 for a reported €86 million. He's since made 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists. There aren't many better players in European football with the ball at his feet.

Retaining possession and Ten Hag trying to implement his philosophy that earned massive praise at Ajax has been a problem at Manchester United. He has signed the likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat to try and rectify the issue, to no avail.