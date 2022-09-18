Paul Pogba's brother jailed over plot to extort money from ex-Manchester United superstar: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba issued a statement earlier this summer accusing his brother Mathias of being involved in an attempted €13 million blackmail of the Juventus star.

Following these allegations, the French authorities conducted a preliminary investigation on August 3. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccau then released a statement commenting on the investigation's findings and provided information on how they would proceed further.

The statement read (via BBC):

"charges of extortion in an organised gang, attempted extortion in an organised gang, and participation in a criminal conspiracy with the view to commit a crime, relating to various allegations of which Mr Paul Pogba would have been a victim between March and July 2022."

Regarding future investigations, it added:

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offense, and membership of a criminal conspiracy."

It concluded:

"The investigations will continue within the framework of a judicial investigation entrusted to two magistrates investigators of the Paris Court of Justice."

The former Manchester United star's brother has now been charged and detained, according to BBC. Along with Mathias, four others have also been placed under investigation for the attempted blackmail of the former Manchester United midfielder.

B/R Football @brfootball Mathias Pogba has been taken into police custody as they investigate extortion allegations made by his brother Paul Pogba, per multiple reports Mathias Pogba has been taken into police custody as they investigate extortion allegations made by his brother Paul Pogba, per multiple reports https://t.co/UXfanBarjY

In response to these charges, Mathias Pogba's lawyer told French broadcaster BFMTV:

"We are going to challenge this decision."

Mathias Pogba vows to reveal 'great revelations' about former Manchester United star

The row between the two siblings started when Mathias posted a video on social media promising to reveal 'great revelations' about his brother Paul.

The former Manchester United midfielder's brother drove a wedge between Paul and himself by claiming that the general public deserves to know certain things about the 2018 World Cup winner.

K24 TV @K24Tv

pd.co.ke/sports/paul-po… Mathias Pogba announced in a video that he will make explosive revelations that will expose his brother and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Mathias Pogba announced in a video that he will make explosive revelations that will expose his brother and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.pd.co.ke/sports/paul-po…

Mathias said (via The Mirror):

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things."

He added:

"In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side."

Pogba is currently out injured and if reports are to be believed, he faces a battle to convince Didier Deschamps to select him in the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

