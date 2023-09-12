Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba's representative breaks silence on doping scandal

Rafaela Pimenta, a representative of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has offered her take on the Frenchman's doping scandal.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone - an endurance-increasing hormone - during a random testing following Juventus' Serie A clash with Udinese on August 20. Pogba, who was an unused substitute in that game, has been provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal.

Juventus said in a statement on their website following Pogba's 'precautionary' suspension:

"Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023. The club reserves its right to conduct the next procedural steps."

Pimenta commented on the development, telling Sky Sports News (via Manchester Evening News) that the player 'never wanted to break the rules':

"We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we can't say anything. The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules."

If his 'B' sample also returns positive, Pogba faces a suspension of up to four years, having returned to Turin on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer.

How has former Manchester United player Paul Pogba fared in his second stint at Juventus?

Paul Pogba faces an uncertain future at Turin.

Following an underwhelming six-season stint at Manchester United, Paul Pogba returned to Juventus last summer.

The Frenchman had enjoyed a prolific first stint at the club - bagging 34 goals and 40 assists in 178 games across competitions. He won four straight Serie A, three Super Cup and two Coppa Italia titles.

Pogba returned to Turin - signing a four-year-deal - but things have hardly been rosy on the field. Plagued by injury, the Frenchman marked his second debut for the club in a 4-2 Serie A home win against Turin.

He made five more league appearances, three in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Coppa Italia semifinals, recording just one goal contribution. That came in the 1-1 first-leg draw at home to eventual Europa League champions Sevilla in the semifinals.

Overall, he ended the season with 10 appearances across competitions, starting just once. Things hardly improved this campaign - with the Frenchman's both appearances (in the league) - coming off the bench.