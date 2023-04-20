Former Manchester United star and UCL winner Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt by the High Court

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt by the high court. Brown used to earn around £50,000 per week during his time at United.

A bankruptcy was filed against him on February 27 which was stamped by the high court on April 12. The defender joined the Red Devils in 1998 and was also a part of the team that won the treble in 1999.

He made 362 appearances for Manchester United and also played 23 matches for the England senior team. Brown hung up his boots in 2018 and Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters was his last organization.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the clash against Sevilla

Manchester United are currently playing Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash. The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Despite an early brace from Marcel Sabitzer, United couldn't hold on to the lead as own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire meant it ended all square.

Reflecting on the game ahead of the second leg, Ten Hag told the media (via Manchester United's website):

"We also said after that we had to look in the mirror, but also it was bad luck as well. In the end with 10 [men], we conceded the goal. It was, I think, a really unlucky goal. It was a deflected goal, but it is what it is. You can do nothing for it, the only thing you can change is the future. That’s tomorrow, so we have to be ready for that game.”

Ten Hag was further asked how much he and team looked forward to playing against Sevilla in Spain. The Dutchman said:

“Yeah, always when a fanatic crowd is against you, you’re looking forward [to it]. I think what you said, the atmosphere will be brilliant. The pitch is great and we have to be ready for that game. We want to go to the semi-final and then you have to give everything, because 99 per cent is not enough.”

Sevilla are the fourth Spanish team United have faced in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League this season. They have already played Barcelona and Real Betis. Ten Hag's men squared up against Real Sociedad in the group stages as well.

