Former Manchester United star urges Red Devils to sign 30-year-old star to partner Rasmus Hojlund at the club

Former Manchester United striker Alan Smith has urged the club to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. He believes Kane will be the perfect partner for their new signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta in a move worth £72 million this summer. But the 20-year-old is far from a finished product and Smith thinks he needs an experienced partner up front.

Explaining why he thinks Manchester United should sign Kane, the former footballer told Gambling Zone (via Express):

"I think Man Utd should move for Kane despite already signing Hojlund because he’s only 20, he’s a young lad. He’d be able to learn from Kane. He’s more of an old-fashioned number 9, whereas Hojlund is a little more in behind. I feel there’s space for one more and there could be a surprise towards the end of the transfer window, and it could be Kane.

"I can’t really think of anyone else who would fit the bill to play up front for Man Utd, no one jumps out other than Harry Kane. If you look at how well he’s done, I feel Kane is turning into Teddy Sheringham. A little different to him but similar in the way Spurs was his club but he went to Man Utd, so I feel it would be a shame if we lost him from the Premier League."

The 20-time English champions were linked with Kane earlier in the ongoing summer transfer window but were reportedly priced out by Tottenham's asking price. Bayern Munich, who have had a longstanding interest in the striker, saw three of their bids turned down by the Spurs worth upto £86 million (via The Guardian).

Signing Kane could be tricky for Manchester United, however, since he wants the transfer saga sorted out before Tottenham's first league match of the season, against Brentford on Sunday, August 13 (via Fabrizio Romano).

Manchester United fans may have to wait for Rasmus Hojlund's debut - Reports

Manchester United fans may have to wait a little longer for new signing Rasmus Hojlund's debut as he is currently recovering from a back injury.

The club are targeting their Premier League encounter against Arsenal on September 3 as a possible date to introduce the Denmark international, as per The Athletic.

Manager Erik ten Hag was recently quizzed over Hojlund's fitness. He claimed that the striker is making progress but didn't give a definitive timeline for his return to full fitness.

“Of course he's available and he's here so you have the option to play, but we don't expect him in that short notice to be 100 percent fit,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy (via manutd.com).

“So we have to wait sometime more. We need all positions doubled because of the number of games. It's difficult to say how that process will go, but I think he's making good progress at this moment. We have to see day by day how the progress will go, then we have to follow up.”

Holjund was seen training alone at the club's training facilities in Carrington on Wednesday, August 9.