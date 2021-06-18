Former Manchester United star wants club to sign Jack Grealish but admits it's unlikely to happen

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he would love to see Jack Grealish at Old Trafford, but has admitted it would be difficult to get a deal done.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer as the Red Devils look to strengthen their attack. The club are also closing in on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is likelier to move to Old Trafford than Grealish.

Ferdinand, however, has said he would take Grealish at Manchester United "all day", but explained that the Red Devils might have to get rid of one or two players to sign him.

“All day long. All day long, man," Ferdinand responded when he was asked if he would take Grealish at Manchester United.

“I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is the problem, you’ve got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba that are both playing on the left and that’s where Jack plays. His best position is on the left, and his next best position is number 10. They’re the positions where our most influential players are right now.

“So I think it’s difficult to see him at Manchester United right now. If he leaves Villa, I just don’t think it’ll be to Manchester United, unless they ship one or two of those boys away. I see it as a difficult deal to be done for Man United.”

Manchester United’s arch-rivals Manchester City also want to sign Grealish

Manchester City also have Jack Grealish on their transfer radar. Pep Guardiola’s side performed exceedingly well in the second half of last season to lift the Premier League title, but are still expected to strengthen over the summer.

Raheem Sterling wasn’t at his best last season, and Kevin De Bruyne will turn 30 later this month. Grealish could be De Bruyne's long-term successor as he is 25 and plays a similar role.

The England international has been a key figure for Aston Villa these past few seasons and is ready to move to a bigger club.

Grealish made 26 appearances last campaign despite being plagued by injuries, musteri six goals and 10 assists.

