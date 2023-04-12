Former Manchester United star Wes Brown slams 'silly' Jamie Carragher for comparing Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Nemanja Vidic

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown slammed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for comparing Nemanja Vidic to Virgil van Dijk.

Vidic used to play for the Red Devils and is considered one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League. Van Dijk, meanwhile, is among the best central defenders of the modern era.

While Vidic and Van Dijk have often been compared for their solid nature at the heart of the team's defense, Brown is not a fan of that. Speaking to MUTV, the former defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Carragher - listen, I’m Man United, he’s Liverpool. Everyone knows van Dijk is an unbelievable player, we all know that. But to compare someone who is still in their career to someone who’s finished is a little bit silly.

"At the end of van Dijk’s career, he might have the same stuff Vidic does but until that happens I don’t think you can really compare the two."

He added:

“Vidic was doing it for so long, he helped us so much. Both are very good players but for me, Vidic, he did it far too long to have a comparison yet.”

Speaking about his former teammate Vidic, Brown further said:

“In the air he was unbelievable, the way he attacked the ball, He was always focused every game. It’s funny because if you watch him in a game he’s an absolute lunatic, but off the pitch he’s the nicest guy ever. It just shows how much he gave and put in every single game.”

The comments came after Carragher recently tweeted that Liverpool's Van Dijk is far better than Manchester United legend Vidic. He wrote:

"VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team."

Comparing Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic and Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk's legacy

Vidic made 300 appearances for Manchester United during his career. The Serbian central defender won one UEFA Champions League, five Premier Leagues, one FIFA Club World Cup, and three EFL Cups with Manchester United.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has so far made 214 appearances for Liverpool since his move from Southampton. He has won one UEFA Champions, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Premier League title for Liverpool.

Both players are two of the finest players to represent their respective teams and have always been very dependable at the back.

