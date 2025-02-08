Former Manchester United target outshines Cristiano Ronaldo’s start at Juventus after move to Serie A

Former Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has bettered Cristiano Ronaldo with his brilliant start to life as a Juventus player. The France international scored twice for the Bianconeri as they claimed a 2-1 win over Como in their Serie A meeting on Friday.

Kolo Muani joined Juventus on loan from PSG in January and has already bettered his tally from the first half of the season in just three games in Italy. The striker has found the net five times, scoring once on his debut against Napoli before following that up with braces against Empoli and Como.

Randal Kolo Muani is the first player to score as much as five goals in his first three games in Serie A since the format of the league was changed in the 1994-95 season. The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, even, did not manage the feat when he signed for Juventus back in 2018 after nine blissful years at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net in his first three appearances for the Bianconeri but went on to bag 28 goals in his first league season. He finished his Juventus career with 101 goals in 134 appearances before returning to Manchester United.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the red-hot Kolo Muani but failed to make a move for the 26-year-old. The former Eintracht Frankfurt man was also strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur before eventually ending up in Turin on loan until the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets first goal since turning 40 in Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal as a 40-year-old to help Al-Nassr secure a 3-0 win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese great continued his impressive run as he continues to close in on his 1,000th professional goal.

Ronaldo led the line alongside Jhon Duran for the Knights of Najd against an Al-Feiha side two points outside the relegation zone. The young striker opened his account for the club in the 22nd minute before adding his and his side's second in the 72nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the third goal for Al-Nassr in the 74th minute to firmly put the game beyond their opponents. His goal was goal number 924 of his career, and it took his tally for the Saudi giants to 105 goals. He was taken off to a standing ovation in the 84th minute, with Mohammed Maran coming on in his place.

