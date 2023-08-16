"He's on a completely different level" - Former MLS star Herculez Gomez lauds Lionel Messi after his ninth goal for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's ninth goal in just six Leagues Cup for Inter Miami games has former MLS forward Herculez Gomez singing his praises.

The 36-year-old was on the scoresheet once again to put Miami 2-0 up against Philadelphia Union on Tuesday (August 16) night. The Argentine icon struck a superb long-range strike to keep his rich vein of form in the United States going.

Gomez, who was a fine goalscorer himself in the MLS for the likes of LA Galaxy, reckons Lionel Messi is on another level to his peers. He tweeted in response to his ninth goal in just six games:

"NINE GOALS FOR MESSI (Messi) 9. Come on. He’s on a completely different level than everyone else in this competition."

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia had conceded just four goals in the 2023 Leagues Cup before tonight's clash with Inter Miami. Messi's creativity has proven problematic for Jim Curtin's side.

The Argentine has weaved his way through the Union's defense and has sent the Herons on their way to the Leagues Cup final. Meanwhile, Josef Martinez opened the scoring in the third minute with a fine effort of his own.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba also grabbed his first goal for Inter Miami in a dominant first half for Gerardo Martino's side. It has been a dream start to life in the United States for Miami's new No.10.

He is wearing a smile that wasn't often the case at his former club Paris Saint-Germain. He is also wreaking havoc in the USA and it bodes well for the Herons ahead of what looks to be an inevitable Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino allayed fears regarding Lionel Messi nursing a knock ahead of Philadelphia clash

Gerardo Martino (middle) quashed suggestions Lionel Messi might be injured.

There were some fears that Lionel Messi might have picked up an injury ahead of Inter Miami's encounter with the Union. However, Martino calmed those fears when he spoke ahead of the Leagues Cup fixture. He stated (via 90min):

"I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn't see exactly what happened. But if it was something serious, I'm sure everyone would have been shocked."

Martino continued by insisting that there was no issue brought to his attention:

"Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened."

Messi was fine luckily for the Herons and he has once again left his mark on the Leagues Cup. His goal was a sensational one that left Union goalkeeper Andre Blake astounded.