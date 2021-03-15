Former Premier League star urges Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen feels Manchester United need to buy a striker this summer and has urged them to sign Erling Haaland.

Manchester United are currently the best of the rest in the Premier League as it looks unlikely that they will be able to close a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

The Red Devils have a game in hand, but considering Manchester City’s incredible form and squad depth, Pep Guardiola's side could very likely go all the way.

Manchester United have done a lot of things right this season, but they have lacked an out-and-out goal-scorer in their attack. Owen feels the club need a top centre-forward and thinks they should target Haaland to fill the void.

“A top centre forward I think,” Owen said on Premier League productions when he was asked about who Manchester United need.

“There’s one on everyone’s lips at the minute which every team actually need.

“Haaland is the name in question and virtually every big team at the moment needs a centre forward. He is going to be hot property when and if he becomes available.”

Erling Haaland could help Manchester United become real title contenders

Bruno Fernandes has done a lot of the heavy lifting in attack for Manchester United and has scored 16 goals from midfield in the Premier League.

The club’s two forwards, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, have scored a total of only 10 goals. The club haven’t had a good goal-scorer for years now, as Martial’s inconsistent displays have let them down against some of the big teams.

It would be unfair to rely on Fernandes’ goals alone. Thus, it is imperative that the club sign a proven goal-scorer in the transfer window.

Haaland’s goal-scoring record in the Bundesliga and the Champions League is remarkable, and he is still only 20.

The Norwegian has shown that he can play in a counter-attacking system, as well as a fluid possession-based setup that involves a quick exchange of passes in the attacking third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made use of both setups at Old Trafford, so Haaland would be a good fit.