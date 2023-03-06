Former PSG star claims Kylian Mbappe is the player that stands out from attacking trio at club that has both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr

Youri Djokareff recently claimed that Kylian Mbappe stands out ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) superstar attacking trio.

Mbappe has been the Parisian club's leading goalscorer so far this season. The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances this term.

Neymar has been in superb form as well, with the Brazilian scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games. Messi, on the other hand, has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in 28 matches.

Speaking about Mbappe, Djokareff claimed that giving the no. 7 the club's captaincy would take his freedom away.

He told Telefoot:

“I think what is interesting with Mbappé is that he is free, Free to express themselves, free to support their team. The armband is another responsibility; maybe he will lose a little of that freedom.”

Djokareff added:

“He managed to impose his paw while there are big stars at PSG, But, it has made more than a nice place. He started from this trio and sometimes it is he who is in front. I think that’s what is a great success.”

Kylian Mbappe recently scored his 201st goal for the Parisian club and became their all-time goalscorer, surpassing Edinson Cavani's tally of 200.

Luis Campos recently made a claim about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSG sporting director Luis Campos recently revealed that when Kylian Mbappe turns 25 or 26 years old, he will become the best player in football.

Speaking about the 24-year-old French superstar, Campos told Telefoot:

"I provoke him all the time because he can do better, I think that when he turns 25-26, that’s when he’s going to be at his best. He needs to keep working and, as he does very well, with high standards.”

Despite his tender age, Mbappe's achievements in football are already massive. He is a FIFA World Cup winner and also won the Golden Boot in 2022.

