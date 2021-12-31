Former Real Madrid man agrees 18-month contract with Barcelona: Reports

According to reports, former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has agreed on an 18-month contract and personal terms with Barcelona. The transfer is reported to take place in January, subject to Juventus finding a replacement for the striker.

Morata joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 on a one-year loan from Atletico Madrid with an option to extend. After he scored 20 goals and assisted 11 in 44 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, the loan was extended for a year. However, now it seems likely that he will leave Italy to join Barcelona.

Morata seems to have fallen out of favor at Juventus this season, making 23 appearances and scoring seven goals. The club are ready to sell him to Barcelona in January if they can find a replacement. Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are said to be potential options.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's striker struggles are well known. Sergio Aguero had to retire from football due to an unfortunate heart condition. This meant that Blaugrana were left with barely any strikers up front.

Barcelona recently signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City. They will be hoping that the two Spaniards, Torres and Morata, can make an impact in attack.

Alvaro Morata could become third player to play for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Morata is no stranger to the Spanish league. HIs career mainly started off at Real Madrid after joining their B-team from Getafe. He then went on to play for Real Madrid's Castilla before making his debut for the first team in 2010.

He then returned to Real Madrid in 2016 for a year after spending two years with Juventus from 2014 to 2016. After another two-year spell, this time at Chelsea, Morata joined Atletico Madrid in 2018.

He was then picked up by Juventus on loan in 2020 and now looks set to join Barcelona.

By joining Barcelona, Morata could become only the third player to play for what are called the big three of Spanish football. The Spaniard will join Bern Schuster and Miguel Soler on that list.

total Barça @totalBarca

Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler round out the trio.

[Edit via If Álvaro Morata does sign for Barça, he would be one of only three players in history to play for the top teams in Spain: Barça, Atlético, and Real Madrid.Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler round out the trio.[Edit via @Kunaddicts If Álvaro Morata does sign for Barça, he would be one of only three players in history to play for the top teams in Spain: Barça, Atlético, and Real Madrid.Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler round out the trio.[Edit via @Kunaddicts] https://t.co/EaDTg5Rz1p

Also Read Article Continues below

Morata scored 31 goals in 95 appearances for Real Madrid across his two stints. For Atletico, he scored 22 goals in 61 appearances. Barcelona will be hoping to get similar results, if not better, from the striker.

Edited by Rohit Mishra