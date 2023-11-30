Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho ready to accept national team offer and reject proposals from Saudi Arabia - Reports

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to accept the role of the Brazil national team manager and to reject offers from the Saudi Arabian clubs, pushing for a move to the South American continent.

As per a report in UOL, Mourinho is the latest to be linked with the prestigious job amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti is set for a contract renewal at Real Madrid. The Italian coach was linked with the job for months but hasn't confirmed if he will be accepting the offer.

With the former Chelsea and PSG manager reportedly set for a stay at Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho has emerged as the new option for Brazil. The AS Roma coach is open to managing the national side and is even willing to keep his Saudi Arabian dream pending.

Tite confirmed after Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he had stepped down after six years with the national side.

Brazil target Jose Mourinho confirms he wants to be a manager in Saudi Arabia

Jose Mourinho was linked with Al Ittihad earlier this season after they sacked Nuno Espírito Santo. Al Hilal and Al Ahli were also interested in the summer. The AS Roma manager confirmed his interest and said via GOAL:

"Saudi? Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the owners, clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home I said exactly the same thing. On the one hand, I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn't accept just for this reason, I'd answer no, not just for this."

However, he wanted to remain committed to AS Roma for the season and said via Calcio Mercato:

"I am committed to my work with Roma, and I want to give everything to the club until the last day. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia). Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there. Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately."

To this., Jose Mourinho added:

"The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."

Jose Mourinho was also close to getting sacked at AS Roma earlier this season after their slow start to the season.