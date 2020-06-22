Former Real Madrid manager in serious trouble over unpaid dues

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti finds himself in a pickle after being accused of tax evasion by Spanish authorities.

The legendary Italian manager led Real Madrid to the coveted 'La Decima' in the 2013/14 season.

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is the latest high-profile individual is a long list of influential football celebrities to run into problems with the Spanish tax authorities.

According to a report published by Diario, Real Madrid's former Italian manager has been booked by the provincial prosecutor of the city for two separate financial crimes against the state and is now liable to pay a hefty fee.

L’entraîneur Carlo Ancelotti poursuivi pour fraude fiscale en Espagne https://t.co/ZH19GfhoeF — Sudpresse (@sudpresseonline) June 22, 2020

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar have also been heavily targetted by the Spanish tax authorities. With celebrities involved in the sport earning to a tune of millions of dollars, tax laws for football players often move into unchartered and complicated territories in Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti is a respected veteran in the world of football and has had successful stints with the likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid. The modern-day legend's portrait as a criminal by the Spanish tax authorities will come as a shock to fans of the beautiful game all over the world.

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti implicated in tax evasion scam

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti is a much-loved figure at Real Madrid and wrote himself into the echelons of the legendary club's history by winning the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League title and delivering Real Madrid the coveted 'La Decima.'

Ancelotti had also won the Champions League with Milan but his stint with Real Madrid has set him apart as a legend of the game. The Italian manager also won the Copa del Rey trophy with Real Madrid in his first season at the club.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the former Real Madrid manager owes over €1 million in taxes to the city's authorities. Carlo Ancelotti took a sabbatical in the 2015/16 season to recuperate from surgery and the new financial reports claim that the legendary manager was still profiting from his time at Real Madrid during his break.

Treinador italiano Carlo Ancelotti acusado de fraude fiscal em Espanha https://t.co/dYRMXZqhL5 Em https://t.co/MDmhqgtnSp pic.twitter.com/MNUy3uGWJK — TSF Rádio (@TSFRadio) June 22, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and Isco at Real Madrid. While Los Blancos struggled in La Liga under the Italian manager, Real Madrid experienced extraordinary success in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos inspired the club to its tenth Champions League victory under Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid had not won the coveted trophy in over a decade and Ancelotti won several plaudits for his brilliant feat.

Carlo Ancelotti got the best out of Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlo Ancelotti also laid the foundation for years of extraordinary success at Real Madrid. The Italian great moved on to Bayern Munich after a short stint at the club but Real Madrid continued to profit from his managerial style and has gone from strength to strength under Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants bagged a crucial victory against Real Sociedad yesterday and are on course to win the La Liga title this season.

