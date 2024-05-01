Former Real Madrid star believes Jude Bellingham has had a bigger influence at the club than Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario

Former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman is of the opinion that superstar Jude Bellingham has had a bigger influence within the club than legends Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario.

Bellingham may only be 20 years old, but he has quickly become one of Madrid's best signings in recent years. His debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu has easily exceeded expectations, as he has taken to his new role as the club's major goalscorer, even as a midfielder.

His role under Carlo Ancelotti's management has already seen him score 21 goals for Real Madrid, helping them come within touching distance of the La Liga title. He has also been an active member in Los Blancos' continental campaign, as they look set to enter the final of the Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich.

Clearly, the 20-year-old has some influence, thanks to his brilliance on the pitch. However, Steve McManaman has claimed that the youngster's influence has surpassed those of the legends of old.

In an interview with TNT Sports, he revealed (via GOAL):

"Luis Figo came into the dressing room. R9 [Ronaldo Nazario], ‘El Phenomeno’ came into the dressing room. Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] came into the dressing room. Nobody has had an impact like he has [Bellingham] and he’s done it at the age of 20 year old. It’s phenomenal."

The former Los Blancos star continued:

"He joined Real Madrid on a big-money signing at the start of the year at the age of 19. This was a transitional year for Real Madrid because Karim Benzema went, of course, Eden Hazard, Asensio. Jude Bellingham came in as the No. 1 signing. And another couple of signings on the periphery. But he was the one. The fact that he’s taken to this role as he has done."

"Scoring in two Clasicos, winning the Super Copa, winning La Liga – coasting to the league and now in the semi-finals of the Champions League all on his shoulders. What an absolute star."

Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid: Review

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bayern enjoyed early dominance in the game on Tuesday (April 30) but it was Los Blancos who struck the first blow.

Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Jr in the 24th minute after the Brazilian star got on the end of a fabulous defense-splitting pass from Toni Kroos. The goal was the only one in the first half but there was more to come in the second half.

The Bavarians drew level through Leroy Sane, who found the net with a ferocious shot in the 53rd minute. One became two for Die Bayern just four minutes later, with Jamal Musiala brought down in the box for a penalty. Harry Kane stepped up and converted the penalty.

Real Madrid, however, pegged Bayern Munich back in the 83rd minute after Rodrygo was brought down in the box for a penalty. Los Blancos converted through Vinicius to end the game level at 2-2.