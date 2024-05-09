Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu for Bayern Munich UCL clash, photo emerges

Former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard's photo at the Santiago Bernabeu during Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Bayern Munich has emerged on social media. Real won 2-1 on Wednesday night (May 8) to knock out the Bavarians.

The Belgian winger watched his former side earn a scintillating comeback win from the stands. Los Merengues advanced to the final of the Champions League for the 18th time in their history in a pulsating manner.

The game at Bernebeu had everything a fan could have dreamt of. Alphonso Davies gave the Bavarians the lead in the 68th minute with a stellar right-footed goal from the edge of the area.

However, Carlo Ancelotti made a few masterstroke substitutions. Joselu, who came on with his side trailing, became the star of the show, netting twice in quick succession late in the game (88', 90+1').

Eden Hazard's photo at the stands during the game has percolated on social media.

While Real Madrid turned the game around very late, there was more drama. Bayern had the ball in the back of the net but referee Szymon Marciniak blew the offside whistle during the build-up.

Noussair Mazraoui was adjudged offside before Matthijs de Ligt found the back of the net. Further review from beIN Sports showed that Mazraoui was onside. No VAR check was done as the referee had already blown the whistle.

Eden Hazard's Real Madrid career

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a reported €115 million fee. Hazard was one of the best players in the Premier League at that point and fans thought that the Belgian was the perfect successor to Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt. The Portuguese had left the club for Juventus in 2018.

Hazard's career in the Spanish capital, however, turned out to be a nightmare. He suffered from persistent injury and fitness issues and never had a continuous run in the team.

He scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 76 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos before leaving via mutual termination of his contract at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In October 2023, Hazard announced that he had retired from professional football.