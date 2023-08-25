Former Real Madrid star Jese Rodriguez paid €5,000 to get ex-girlfriend eliminated from a reality TV show - Reports

Ex-Real Madrid player Jese Rodriguez is on everyone's 'what if' list, as he was never able to reach his full potential due to injuries and inconsistencies. The former star has won the UEFA Champions League twice and made nearly 100 appearances for Los Blancos.

Aside from his professional career, Jese has also made headlines for his personal life. According to SportBIBLE, he got his ex-girlfriend Aurah Ruiz eliminated from the reality show "Big Brother" in Spain.

In 2018, Ruiz joined the show when the couple was already broken up. They went through a very public breakup, and Ruiz took Jese to court and accused him of neglecting his fatherly duties.

Jese, however, did not hold back and counter-sued her for slander and harassment. The drama did not end there as Jese spent €5,000 to eliminate Ruiz from the reality show she was on.

According to the aforementioned SportBIBLE report, he seemingly spent the cash on votes and calls to eliminate her from the successful show. Ruiz became the ninth contestant to be evicted.

Expand Tweet

Jese and Ruiz have been in the spotlight before when the former cheated on her with her model friend. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was also seen partying and not practicing socially distancing, which brought him plenty of criticism.

Looking at Jese's career trajectory since leaving Real Madrid

Jese Rodriguez rose through the ranks at Real Madrid's academy before becoming a permanent member of their senior team in 2013. He recorded 18 goals and 15 assists in 94 matches for Los Blancos before departing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2016.

Just half a season into his time at PSG, the Spaniard was loaned out to UD Las Palmas. Upon returning to the Parc des Princes, he was loaned out again to Stoke City for the 2017-18 season and Real Betis for the 2018-19 campaign. He was loaned out once again at the start of the 2019-20 season to Sporting CP.

Jese returned to PSG in April 2020, with the club terminating his contract in December that year. He made just 18 appearances for the Parisians. Two months later, he joined Las Palmas on a free transfer and spent a year-and-a-half there before moving to MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey in July last year.

The former Real Madrid forward left the Turkish club in January this year and joined UC Sampdoria in Serie A for the second half of last season. Jese remains without a team at the moment.