Former Tottenham boss could be set for sensational return to the club - Reports

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The north London club are without a manager after Jose Mourinho was given his marching orders towards the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports, Pochettino could leave PSG after just six months in charge of the French giants. The Argentine won the French Super Cup and Coupe de France with PSG this season but was unable to guide them to the Ligue 1 title.

Despite signing a contract with PSG until June 2022, reports have suggested that Pochettino is in talks with Tottenham over a potential return to the club this summer.

Pochettino led Tottenham to a second-place finish in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season and the final of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, where they lost to Liverpool.

The 49-year-old was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after a string of poor results left the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

He was succeeded by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. The Portuguese manager led Tottenham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League table last season but was sacked in April due to a poor run of results.

Pochettino was unable to lead PSG to a league title this season, but was able to defeat the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League before being knocked out in the semi-finals by Manchester City.

He remains a popular figure at Tottenham and his potential return to the club will be welcomed by most of their supporters.

Tottenham have contacted Mauricio Pochettino over a dramatic return to the club, sources have told @JamesOlley. pic.twitter.com/HOVPoMHTrr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino is looking forward to his future with PSG despite being linked with a return to Tottenham

Despite being linked with a move back to the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino has stated that him and PSG are looking forward to the future.

Reflecting on PSG's 2020-21 season on the club's website, he said:

"With this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future. I think that in football you are never satisfied because perfection doesn't exist."

Pochettino added that PSG's players missed playing in front of their supporters and eagerly await the return of fans to the stadium.

"This is something that hopefully will be solved soon and we will be able to have this strength again and with our fans, create this bond that makes the team better and will help us to achieve the goals that we have set," he concluded.

BREAKING: Tottenham have made initial contact to bring PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club, Goal can confirm 🗣 pic.twitter.com/UV7a66lVw1 — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021

Tottenham are currently in search of a new manager. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has also emerged as a potential candidate for the job.