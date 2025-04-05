"Fortunately, we won the game" - Enzo Maresca admits he made tactical error in Chelsea's win over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he made a mistake by bringing on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo on for Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez in their recent Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur. He felt he should have noted how many minutes were getting added on as injury time before making the changes.

Speaking to the media after the win over Tottenham, Maresca claimed that he felt he had made a blunder, but was delighted to hold the lead until the end. He admitted that they played the 'dirty way' to get the result and said (via Football London):

"I just said to the players, since day one we don't work every day to win the game in the way we win and play in the last 10 minutes. In terms of waiting for them and give the ball to them. But if you want to become a team, I think you need also to learn and to play in the way we played in the last 10 minutes. Win a game in a dirty way. Because I think for 90 minutes until the extra time we were in control, we created chances enough to win the game. We created chances enough in the first half.

"And then to be honest, that's been my mistake [bringing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo on for Cole Palmer and Fernandez] because I did the change before I saw the extra time. And when I saw 12 minutes, I saw that probably it was too early to make that kind of change. Fortunately, we won the game and we are happy."

Chelsea won 1-0 on Thursday, April 3, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the lone goal of the match. The three points saw the Blues move back into the top four with eight matches left this season.

Enzo Maresca delighted with Chelsea's important win over Tottenham

Enzo Maresca admitted that it was an important win for his team against Tottenham. He also lauded the Chelsea players for their performance and said:

"It's very important. First of all, because of the performance. We know how important it is in this moment to win games, but since we start, we try to win games in the way we want, and I think tonight the performance was very good."

Chelsea face Brentford on Sunday, April 6, in the Premier League before traveling to Poland to face Legia Warszawa in the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals first leg.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More