"Found wanting at the top level" - Paul Robinson slams Manchester United star after horror show in derby defeat

Paul Robinson was unimpressed with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka's performance in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Wan Bissaka failed to make a single tackle or a clearance against Manchester City. The Cityzens won 4-1, inflicting a heavy defeat on United, their first loss at the Etihad in four league visits.

Wan Bissaka's poor outing was highlighted by former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who told Football Insider‘s Dylan Childs:

“When you play against better teams like Manchester City, you have to be at the top of your game defensively. City have top quality players who can open up and expose a defence. Wan-Bissaka was exposed yesterday. They doubled up on that side with Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, and it was an easy avenue for City all afternoon."

He added:

“I think Wan-Bissaka has been found wanting at the top level. Yes, he is a very good player who is a decent defender, but if United want to be challenging for the league and Champions League, I’m afraid Wan-Bissaka is not at that level.”

Wan Bissaka has made 24 appearances for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United struggling to qualify for top four

Manchester United began the season with a lot of positivity. The club had reached the final of the Europa League last season (lost to Villarreal) and came second in the Premier League.

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer, they were expected to challenge for the league title. However, things have not gone according to plan, as they are struggling to make even the top four.

United are currently fifth in the standings. They have 47 points after 28 games. They are one point behind Arsenal, who have three games in hand. Tottenham Hotspur, who are on 45 points after 26 games, will overtake United if they win one of their two games in hand. Manchester City, meanwhile, lead the league table, six points clear of second-placed Liverpool and 22 ahead of United.

These are worrying times for Manchester United, who have also been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions. Their last hope of winning silverware this season is the Champions League. However, they are not expected to go all the way in the competition.

utdreport @utdreport



After a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks FT: Atletico Madrid 1-1 #mufc After a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks #UCL FT: Atletico Madrid 1-1 #mufcAfter a beyond poor first half, Manchester United get back into it thanks to an Elanga equaliser. Second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks #UCL

It remains to be seen if United mount an unlikely challenge for the Champions League and finish in the Premier League top four. They take on Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday before welcoming Atletico Madrid for their Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 16. United drew their first leg at Atletico 1-1.

