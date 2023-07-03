FPL 2023/24: How much will Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and other Premier League superstars cost?

Erling Haaland has become the joint-highest most expensive player in FPL history, while Mohamed Salah retains his spot as one of the most expensive assets in the game. Several player prices have been revealed today (July 3).

The return of Fantasy Premier League is among us, as the Premier League season is set to commence on Friday, August 11. More than nine million players are set to put together their best squad of 15 players with a £100 million budget to compete for various prizes.

Erling Haaland has been named this season's most expensive option at £14 million. He joins an exclusive club of Thierry Henry (2005), Cristiano Ronaldo (2008), and Robin van Persie (2013) to be valued so highly.

Mohamed Salah is the second-most expensive asset, with the FPL midfielder being slapped with a £12.5 million price tag. The Egyptian king has been a consistent force for the past six seasons, but players will struggle to include him and Haaland on the same team.

The official FPL Twitter account has also revealed the prices of several other Premier League superstars. Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min will be available for just £9 million after a poor season.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier's stock rises to £6.5 million following his 198-point haul last season.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes have both been valued at £8.5 million. Premier League newcomers Christopher Nkunku and Justin Kluivert will be £7.5 million and £5 million, respectively.

Elsewhere, Kaoru Mitoma will cost £6.5 million, whereas Ollie Watkins will cost £8 million after he impressed for Aston Villa. More price reveals are expected to roll out over the coming hours on @OfficialFPL's Twitter page.

How did Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah fare in FPL 2022–23?

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah are the two most expensive options in FPL for next season, so let's take a look at how both performed last season.

Haaland had an explosive debut season, breaking the Premier League goal record. He scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 35 appearances, including a mammoth six hat-tricks.

The 22-year-old earned 272 FPL points from this, and it comes as no surprise that he is now worth £14 million.

Liverpool may have struggled as a team last season, but Mohamed Salah's consistency showed no signs of stopping. The Egypt skipper scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 appearances, earning 239 points.

This marks the sixth season in a row where the Liverpool superstar has gotten over 200 points, with his highest being 303 back in the 2017/18 campaign.

Both players are expected to dominate FPL next season, but it will be difficult to include both players in the same team due to their prices.

