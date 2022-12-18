France attacker Ousmane Dembele explains what impressed him most about Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina showdown

France star Ousmane Dembele is set to take on his former Barcelona teammate and Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus and La Albiceleste are set to collide in a showpiece clash at the Lusain Stadium later today. Messi is at the heart of Lionel Scaloni's team's success in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has already scored five goals and provided three assists in the World Cup.

La Albiceleste's chances of ending their 36-year-long drought rely heavily on Messi. Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, are two of the four main attackers for Didier Deschamps' team. Dembele has previously shared the dressing room with Messi during the Argentine's time at the Catalan club.

Ahead of the final, the French star revealed that apart from being one of the best players in the world, Messi is a great person and is also a leader on the pitch.

Speaking to Telefoot, Dembele said:

"His leadership. He's a leader on the field, off it too. He's a very, very good person. He helped the young players a lot. And then, he's an incredible player."

France and Argentina crossed paths in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well. Les Bleus won the Round of 16 clash by a score of 4-3. Dembele, however, believes La Albiceleste are a much better team this term.

He added:

"It's a very, very big footballing nation. They have a very nice group, a good team, well organised. I think they are better than in 2018. And they also have one of the best players in history, Lionel Messi."

Ousmane Dembele will have added pressure on him as France take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Olivier Giroud is a doubt for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina. He has suffered a knock to his knee. The AC Milan striker has already scored four goals in the tournament.

Giroud's probable absence might be a massive blow for Les Bleus. The likes of Dembele and Mbappe will have to step up if the former Arsenal attacker indeed misses the clash later this evening.

