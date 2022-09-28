France attacker spent the international break trying to improve his relationship with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

According to L'Equipe, as reported by GFFN, France attacker Olivier Giroud spent the international break trying to improve his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe and Giroud publicly fell out during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Giroud had indicated that he wasn't getting enough passes from Mbappe. Here's what the former AS Monaco star said at that point in time:

"I spoke with Olivier Giroud. Everyone knows what happened. It is true that I was a little affected by it. But we are not going to make a big deal about it because we are here to represent France, that is the most important thing."

However, it was reported by GFFN that the AC Milan attacker tried to improve the situation as he ate sitting next to the PSG superstar.

They both got on the scoresheet in France's 2-0 win against Austria. Mbappe emphasized how having a player like Giroud beside him gives him more freedom than his club side:

"[On seeming freer tonight] I’m playing differently. Different things are asked of me here with regard to my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows he has a No. 9 like Oliv’ [Giroud] who occupies the defence and I can stroll around and go into the spaces.

"It’s different at PSG, you don’t have that. I get asked to play as a pivot, it’s different." (h/t getfootballnewsfrance)

Giroud's place in the 23-man France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in doubt. The player, however, has taken the initiative to improve his relationship with Kylian Mbappe to secure a place in the team.

Didier Deschamps' camp was also happy with how the former Arsenal man handled the news of being excluded from the lineup against Denmark. Giroud eventually started the game. Deschamps' camp believes the player can bring certain qualities to the team.

Former PSG star Leandro Paredes opened up on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe

Leandro Paredes in action for PSG.

Former PSG star Leandro Paredes, who is out on a season-long loan to Juventus, recently said that he doesn't share a great relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

In a recent interview with AS, the defensive midfielder was asked about his experience of sharing the dressing room with Mbappe. Here's what he said:

"I'm not the one to talk about him; I had a relationship with those I had a relationship with, and those I didn't, I can't talk to you about."

