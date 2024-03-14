France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pobga will 'defend himself with all his strength' after receiving 4 year ban for doping

French national team coach Didier Deschamps has said Paul Pogba will defend himself after receiving a four-year ban from football.

After failing a dope test following a Serie A game between Juventus and Udinese in August 2023, Pogba was recently handed a four-year ban. The decision has sent shockwaves through the football world.

Deschamps has now claimed that the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder will appeal against the decision and defend himself with all his might. He said in a recent press conference (via Football Italia):

"I've spoken to him. Psychologically, it's hard. The ruling was tough. He filed an appeal. So, there will be another judgment. he will defend himself with all his strength. I don't like to be definite about the future. Above all, I hope he can regain the pleasure of playing on the field and then find the France national team again."

In his heyday, Paul Pogba was one of the best midfielders in the world. While he struggled with injuries in recent years, when fit, Pogba reminded the world of his generational talent.

The Frenchman has played for Manchester United and Juventus (two spells with both clubs) in his career. He has also made 91 appearances for France's national team, scoring 11 goals, including one in the 2018 World Cup final. Pogba also has nine assists for Les Bleus. The 30-year-old's future in football, however, is uncertain after the lengthy ban.

Paul Pogba's current situation with Juventus

Paul Pogba hasn't trained with Juventus since September 2023 when he received a precautionary suspension following the failed doping test. After being handed a four-year-ban last month, the midfielder has lodged an appeal.

Pogba is contracted with Juve until the end of the 2025-26 season. However, as per Football Italia, the Bianconeri are considering terminating Pogba's contract.

The Frenchman has so far made 190 appearances for Juve across two different spells, scoring 34 goals and providing 41 assists. He won four Serie A titles with the Old Lady.