France forward Wissam Ben Yedder charged with rape after forcing 2 women into s*xual acts following night out

France forward Wissam Ben Yedder and his brother have been accused of rape and s*xual assault by two women, aged 19 and 20. The alleged incident reportedly took place back in July and Ben Yedder, along with his brother, was brought to prosecutors in Nice to be questioned on the matter.

The alleged incident reportedly took place at the Cote d' Azure. Ben Yedder has had to pay €900,000 for bail, as per The Sun.

The Frenchman currently plays for AS Monaco at the club level. He has also represented teams like Sevilla and FC Toulouse in his career. Wissam Ben Yedder has also represented France 19 times at the international level, scoring three goals for Les Bleus.

He is a Ligue 1 veteran, making 288 appearances in the French top flight, scoring 145 goals and providing 46 assists. Ben Yedder has also made 91 La Liga appearances during his Sevilla stint, scoring 38 goals and providing 17 assists.

Wissam Ben Yedder was recently given a jail sentence for tax fraud

Wissam Ben Yedder spent three years between 2016 and 2019 in the La Liga with Sevilla. However, the player was given a jail sentence for tax fraud during his time in Spain.

The striker was also handed a financial fine of £134,000. Ben Yedder made a total 138 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 70 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions for the La Liga club.

Ben Yedder reportedly falsified his interests and failed to clear up confusion regarding €80,000 of his image rights. The situation forced the court to sentence Ben Yedder to jail time as well as a financial fine.

While Ben Yedder was once touted among top French attacking prospects in world football, off-field controversies have become quite a staple to the player in recent times.