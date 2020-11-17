France manager Didier Deschamps wants Olivier Giroud to resolve Chelsea situation

France manager Didier Deschamps has asked striker Olivier Giroud to sort out his future at Chelsea. Giroud has barely featured for Chelsea this season, and the arrival of German striker Timo Werner has pushed him lower down the pecking order at the club.

Giroud, who has been a Premier League player since joining Arsenal in 2012 from Montpellier, has found the going tough at Chelsea this season.

The France international made 253 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 105 goals. The signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led to Giroud leaving Arsenal for Chelsea in 2018.

Since then, the 34-year old has been a useful player for the Blues. However, Giroud has been used as a squad player and has not been a regular starter at Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner are ahead of Giroud at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has found it hard to find game time at Chelsea.

The emergence of Tammy Abraham last season and the arrival of Timo Werner this season has seen Giroud make only three Premier League appearances for the club in the current campaign. He has made six appearances in all competitions this season, scoring only one goal.

However, Giroud has been a regular presence in the French national team. He is the nation's second-highest goalscorer, and it is clear that Deschamps values the qualities that the veteran striker possesses.

Despite this, the France manager has warned Giroud to sort out his situation at Chelsea as the Euros loom.

In an interview with French radio RTL, Deschamps admitted that Giroud can't continue like this.

"Olivier Giroud knows it, the situation he's in today cannot drag on forever. Before March, he will have to find another situation," said Deschamps.

Deschamps also confirmed that Giroud knew his thoughts on the matter, but admitted the rest was up to the player.

"I never give advice, I give an opinion. At the end of the day, it's the player's decision. He knows what I think," revealed Deschamps.

It seems unlikely that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard starts Giroud ahead of Werner and Abraham. With Manchester United star Anthony Martial vying for the no. 9 position in the national setup, Giroud will have to find a way to play football on a regular basis before the Euros.

