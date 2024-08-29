France manager Didier Deschamps backs Kylian Mbappe to shine at Real Madrid

France boss Didier Deschamps has tipped his compatriot Kylian Mbappe to flourish at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on a free transfer.

Mbappe - coming off a hugely successful seven-year spell at PSG, scoring a record 256 goals - scored on his debut in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw.

However, the 25-year-old Frenchman failed to score in his first two La Liga games - with Los Blancos drawing 1-1 at Mallorca and beating Real Valladolid 3-0 at home.

Nevertheless, after including Mbappe in France's squad for the upcoming UEFA Conference League games with Italy and Belgium next month, Deschamps has tipped the striker to come good with Los Blancos, considering his prolific scoring record.

“He has always scored goals, and he will continue to score them," Deschamps said (as per Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal). "Although he is a great player, it is essential to learn new surroundings.”

Mbappe has scored 48 times in 84 games for Les Bleus since his senior international debut in a 3-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying win at Luxembourg in March 2017.

We aren't worried about Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti isn't worried about his striker Kylian Mbappe's form. The Frenchman has scored just once in three games across competitions since arriving this summer.

However, ahead of the La Liga clash at Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29), the Los Blancos boss said in a press conference (as per ESPN) that the team is looking to find its 'best' version:

"The last goal Mbappé scored was August 14 (in the Super Cup), and today is August 28. That's two weeks. It isn't the time to worry. He isn't worried, and neither are we.

"Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that's quite normal. Last year we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version."

Ancelotti's side are coming off a superb 2023-24 season, winning three titles, including the La Liga-UEFA Champions League double. Their only two losses came against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, one in the league and the other in the Copa del Rey.

Fast forward to this season, Kylian Mbappe and Co. find themselves five points off the La Liga summit but have a game in hand.

