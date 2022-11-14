France manager explains key tactical plan involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

France manager Didier Deschamps has given an insight into Kylian Mbappe's role in the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Les Blues start their title defense against Australia on Tuesday, November 22, followed by encounters against Denmark and Tunisia.

Mbappe is expected to be the main man in attack for Deschamps at the FIFA World Cup, alongside Karim Benzema. But Deschamps also has some defensive duties to hand to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker.

During an interview with Telefoot (via PSGTalk), he talked about how important it is to give Mbappe some freedom in attack.

“He’s a forward who needs freedom. I will give him that freedom. But he will have defensive obligations, less than all the other players behind him, midfielders and defenders. But at the highest level, we can’t afford to lose a player when we don’t have the ball,” he said.

Mbappe was one of Deschamps' most important players when they won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The PSG attacker scored four and assisted one goal in seven matches at the competition, including a goal in the final against Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema headline France's 25-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Didier Deschamps recently named a 25-man squad France squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and Benzema are naturally two of the biggest names in the team.

Defender Raphael Varane has also been selected despite a hamstring injury he picked up recently while playing for Manchester United. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are two star players who missed out due to their respective injury issues.

Here's the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

