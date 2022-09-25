France midfielder Paul Pogba receives massive injury boost as 2022 FIFA World Cup edges closer: Reports

France manager Didier Deschamps received a massive injury boost regarding Paul Pogba ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pogba suffered a meniscus injury during pre-season with Juventus and has since undergone surgery. The player was expected to be out for a while and was a doubt for the World Cup starting on November 20.

However, according to Tuttosport, as reported by le10sport, Pogba is eyeing a return to first-team action in Juventus' away clash against Benfica on October 26 in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri didn't expect the midfielder to return before the start of 2023. However, with a proper recovery, the former Manchester United star could make a comeback much sooner than expected.

Didier Deschamps recently lauded the player's work ethic and focus on fitness as he said at a press conference:

"I know Paul well, he will do everything to recover as quickly as possible and be with us in November. But the timing is short, and he will come on condition that he is fit and that he is in competitive mode." (h/t le10sports)

Deschamps, however, ruled out the opinion that Pogba would travel to Qatar for the World Cup without being fit to take part in the tournament. Here's what he said a few weeks earlier:

"Paul is not a GO. He is not there to amuse the gallery. The players called up to the France team are fit to be on the pitch. Paul won't come if he's not fit. If it's coming to come, he doesn't want that and neither do I. It is not conceivable."

Pogba played six games in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and scored one goal along with providing one assist. France were the winners of the competition that year.

Manchester United star voices support for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba in action for France.

Paul Pogba's former teammate at Manchester United and French compatriot Raphael Varane recently voiced his support for the midfielder amid his injury woes.

While speaking to Football Italia, here's what Varane said:

"Of course, I won’t talk about the legal news. He’s a friend of mine. I support him and he faces challenges, including this injury. He has to be okay to come back as soon as possible.

"He’s an extraordinary player. We want to see him on the pitch and fulfilled. We want to see him come back as soon as possible and enjoy himself.”

