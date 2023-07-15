“France has never appreciated talent” – Lionel Messi defended by French World Cup winner after PSG stint

Former France striker David Trezeguet came into Lionel Messi's defense after the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's stint with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi played 75 matches for the Parisian club, scoring 32 goals and providing 34 assists across competitions. The Argentina captain, however, was often criticized for his performances as many think he never replicated his Barcelona standards.

Trezeguet, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, has now spoken on the matter. The former Juventus striker told ESPN Argentina (via Goal France):

"France has never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country has never understood Messi. His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a league less attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga."

Trezeguet added:

"But France have never known how to appreciate the talent of Lionel Messi. A player who changes the hierarchies at all levels of football, guaranteeing you a return in terms of image and prestige as few others can do."

The 45-year-old further said:

"Ligue 1 has rarely had the chance to welcome a player of this stature. Myself, Thierry Henry, Christophe Dugarry and Bixente Lizarazu, who have a history, have been harshly criticized for having defended Messi. Taking the side of talent and the magic of football."

Messi won three trophies with the Parisian club, including the Ligue 1 title in both seasons of his PSG stint. However, the team didn't get past the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on either occasion.

Here's what Lionel Messi said about his treatment by PSG fans

During his PSG stint, Lionel Messi was often jeered by fans. This was something new in the Argentine's career. However, the relationship between Messi and the fans started in a cordial manner.

The Argentina captain opened up on the treatment he received in the French capital from the fans. Speaking on the matter, Lionel Messi told beIN Sport in a recent interview:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris. The majority treated me well. But there was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was not my intention, nothing more. But these are things that have happened before with Mbappe and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But it remains anecdotal."

Lionel Messi became a free agent when his PSG contract expired on June 30, 2023. He has joined MLS club Inter Miami and will be unveiled as their player on July 16, 7:30 pm ET.