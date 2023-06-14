France president Emmanuel Macron gives his take on the Kylian Mbappe situation at PSG

France president Emanuel Macron recently commented on reports suggesting that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Mbappe sent the Parisian club a letter stating that he won't be extending his contract beyond 2024. The French forward's decision came as a blow to the Ligue 1 giants.

If Mbappe doesn't extend his contract beyond 2024, PSG will reportedly look to sell the player this summer as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer. Macron was recently asked if Mbappe is staying in Paris. He responded (via Get Football News France):

"I have no scoop but I will try to push for it."

Kylian Mbappe is the face of PSG's project and arguably the best player in the world at the moment. He led the line admirably in the recently concluded season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions.

Mbappe has so far scored 212 goals and has provided 98 assists in 260 appearances for the club. Mbappe was also crucial to France's run to the final in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He ended the tournament as the golden boot winner with eights goals to his name, including an incredible hat-trick in the final.

"I’m happy to stay here next season": Kylian Mbappe spoke about his PSG future

Kylian Mbappe's letter has reignited transfer links to Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants since 2021, but a transfer hasn't yet materialized. In a recent interview, Mbappe stated that he didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid.

Speaking about the matter, the attacker told Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I didn’t ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don’t want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I’m happy to stay here next season.”

Given the player's valuation and his quality, it is evident why the Parisians don't want to lose him on a free transfer. It'll be interesting to see how the Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid transfer saga develops this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes