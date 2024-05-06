France president Emmanuel Macron makes pointed claim on Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe 

France president Emmanuel Macron has sent an indirect message to Real Madrid, who are thought to be the next destination of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, to release the forward for the Olympics.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top marksmen in the game currently. However, he's in the final few weeks of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, having already informed his club that he's not staying beyond the summer.

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and could finally snap him up on a free transfer this summer even though Mbappe or his entourage haven't yet named the La Liga champions as their next destination.

As reported by ESPN (via RMC Sport) in April, Mbappe had professed his desire to play the Paris Olympics this summer but admitted that the decision would not depend on him. Macron had said on the topic at the time:

"I think that European clubs need to play the game so that we can put on a great show."

When asked if the message was for Los Blancos, Macron replied in the affirmative:

"Exactly. When I said European clubs that is what I meant. The players need to think about it when they consider their preparations and training sessions, because we have the Euros, I hope that we will be playing on July 14 (Euro 2024 final)."

"I haven't spoken with him (Mbappe), but I hope that his club in particular lets him play ."

It's pertinent to note that the Olympic football tournament starts just two weeks after the Euro 2024 final.

The French president has once again urged the top European clubs to release their best players for the Olympics, without naming Real Madrid or their president Florentino Perez (Madrid Universal via SPORT):

“I hope that all European clubs give freedom to their players. The French clubs will do so, and I hope that the rest follow the Olympic spirit.”

Kylian Mbappe is slated for a busy end to the season, with PSG in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and a busier offseason, with the Euros and potentially the Olympics.

What's next for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is next set to feature for PSG in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (May 7).

Luis Enrique's side lost the first leg 1-0 in Dortmund last week, with Mbappe and Co. drawing a blank. With no domestic commitments over the weekend, the Parisians have had nearly a week to prepare for the return leg.

Enrique's side need a win by two goals to reach their second Champions League final in five years. The Parisians are on the cusp of a continental treble, having won the Ligue 1 title and reaching the Coupe de France final (against Lyon on May 25).