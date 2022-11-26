France star considered retirement after injury ruled him out of 2022 FIFA World Cup, but now jokes about returning to play final: Reports

According to L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News, France star Lucas Hernandez was so devastated after suffering an injury against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he considered retirement.

Hernandez sustained a ligament injury during Les Blues' 4-1 win against Australia. He has since undergone surgery, and his mood has considerably improved.

The player even joked with his teammates that he might be back in time to play in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lucas Hernández was so devastated after his injury that he even considered retiring from football - a thought that quickly disappeared after his surgery, Lucas was in good spirits and even joked with his teammates that he would come back to play the World Cup final [ @lequipe Lucas Hernández was so devastated after his injury that he even considered retiring from football - a thought that quickly disappeared after his surgery, Lucas was in good spirits and even joked with his teammates that he would come back to play the World Cup final [@lequipe] https://t.co/fgATFJECXY

In Lucas Hernandez's absence, his brother Theo Hernandez has filled in at the left-back spot for Didier Deschamps' team.

The current Bayern Munich and former Real Madrid defender has made 33 appearances for the French national team in his career. He was expected to play a regular role for Les Bleus during the tournament in Qatar.

However, unfortunate circumstances will force him to watch from the sidelines for the remainder of the tournament. Hernandez is also expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

France coach Didier Deschamps knew Kylian Mbappe would be ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has been nothing but sensational for Les Blues since his debut. He played a deciding factor in his team's triumph in 2018 as well, scoring four goals in seven games.

France coach Didier Deschamps knew that the superstar attacker would be ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. He recently said (via Telegraph India):

“Kylian was already among the best, he’s fully confident, he oozes serenity, I knew he would be ready because it’s his competition.”

Deschamps also hailed Mbappe's attacking partner, Ousmane Dembele. He lauded the Barcelona star's maturity and evolution as he said (Football Espana):

“Dembele in 2018 was part of a team that ended up as world champions. Since then, he’s had major injuries in the last four years. He’s an important player for France. He has improved with the day-to-day demands of Barcelona."

He continued:

"I see him in a much better place. The fact he started the first game is proof he has the incredible ability to damage opposing defences. I see him more mature and complete.”

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 369 votes