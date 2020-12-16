Frank Lampard blasts Chelsea players after Wolves defeat

Frank Lampard was left unhappy with Chelsea's last-minute loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Blues took the lead through Olivier Giroud but were pegged back by goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto.

Addressing the defeat, Frank Lampard said:

"I thought the game was there for us to win. Then we allowed them back in the game, we allowed them momentum and we allowed them some counter-attacks and we lose the game so I am clearly disappointed. We didn’t play enough. It is pretty simple."

The former Derby County manager added:

"The threat from Wolves is clearly the counter-attack and it is a major threat from what they have got. It is the main one because they have speed and quality in forward areas."

"The players knew it before the game, the players knew it in-game but we allowed some counter-attacks. If you are going to allow a team to play to their strengths then you may lose that game."

Chelsea slumped to a second consecutive loss after their 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend. The Blues were fifth going into the away game against Wolves, knowing a win would take them level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Chelsea weren't able to get a foothold in the game and relied on the aerial ability of Giroud up front. The Frenchman did open the scoring when he volleyed in a cross from the left wing.

There was some confusion over whether goalkeeper Rui Patricio clawed the ball back in time. However, that was quickly cleared up by goalline technology.

Meanwhile, Wolves looked dangerous on the counter with Neto and Podence. With the introduction of Adama Traoré, Chelsea were forced to defend on the back foot.

Frank Lampard summed up the situation very well for the Blues:

"Everyone sung our praises and I was the last one to do that as it is my job to stay level headed at both ends. So I shouldn’t stay too disappointed tonight as much as I didn’t get too elated after Leeds on the back of a really good run. Clearly, when we perform like we did today that’s not game management and quality levels that we are striving for."