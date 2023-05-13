Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea star got injured in training ahead and could miss rest of the season

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed the Blues could be without N'Golo Kante for the rest of the season. The Frenchman got injured in training and was not in the squad to face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, May 13.

Kante has been on the sidelines for the majority of the season due to a hamstring injury and was back playing regularly last month. However, he has now picked up a groin injury and will be out for the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League game on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said:

"We lost N'Golo in training yesterday. He felt something in his groin, so that's probably a couple of weeks and we know what that means pretty much."

Earlier this week, Lampard claimed he had no idea about the new contract offer to Kante. However, he claimed that the midfielder was still a huge asset to the club and sent a message to the owners via Sky Sports:

"I've got no understanding as to N'Golo speaking. I don't know about the situation. He's obviously a very, very high-level player. I've said that many times. Absolutely [still has a lot to offer]. Every game he has played for us in this short period is similar to N'Golo's level, and he has been a huge asset to the club. We know that."

Kante's current contract expires in the summer.

N'Golo Kante excited about the new Chelsea project

N'Golo Kante spoke about the new Chelsea project and claimed that he was excited about what is in store. He is ready to fight for his club and wants to get back to winning trophies at the club.

He told Sky Sports:

"Yes, for sure. It's an exciting project for the club. Unfortunately, the season has not been a standout for Chelsea. I'm sure everyone wants to go this way, the way of success, the way of winning titles. I hope this club will fight again in this direction. Let's see where I will be, but I hope that this is a change for the club, that is most important."

Chelsea have reportedly put an offer on the Frenchman's table but the latest injury could make things interesting for the midfielder.

Kante has been a crucial player for Chelsea since joining the club from Leicester City in 2016. He has made 269 appearances for the Blues, helping them win numerous trophies, including one UEFA Champions League.

