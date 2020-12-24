Frank Lampard confirms triple injury issue for Chelsea ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea will be without Hakim Ziyech for their London derby against Arsenal on Boxing Day. Reece James and Ben Chilwell could also miss out as Frank Lampard listed them as doubtful for the game.

The Blues will travel across London to face The Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the table, but form goes out of the window in a derby clash.

Frank Lampard was talking to the media ahead of the derby when he confirmed a triple injury blow to the Chelsea squad.

Hakim Ziyech picked up a hamstring injury and has missed the last few matches. Reece James has been dealing with a knee issue but has continued playing. The right-back missed the game against West Ham on Monday, which Chelsea managed to win 3-0.

Ben Chilwell injured himself early in the win over West Ham and had to be taken off. The left-back twisted his ankle and could not continue playing.

Talking to the media, Lampard said:

"No, he [Ziyech] won't be fit for Arsenal," said Lampard. He had a knee injury at the start of the season and he now has a muscle injury. It's not a long-term concern and we hope to have him back in the next week or so. That's what happens when players are playing at a high level every two or three days."

"Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, so we hope both their injuries are not too bad and they'll be in and around those two games over Christmas," the Chelsea manager said about Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea sit 5th in the table with 2 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 Premier League matches. Arsenal are at the opposite end of the table and are 15th, with 4 losses and a draw in their last 5 matches.