Chelsea drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest, but Blues manager Frank Lampard demonstrated unwavering trust in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite a few blunders. In the 13th minute, a hesitating Mendy allowed Taiwo Awoniyi to draw first blood after a failed attempt at a punch-out.

However, the tide seemed to turn early in the second half when Raheem Sterling, known for his dynamism and agility, slipped a ball past Keylor Navas. This was courtesy of a superb cross from Trevoh Chalobah on the right flank. Proving his worth once again, Sterling showcased a brilliant solo effort, leaving Navas helpless and increasing Chelsea's tally.

Mendy signed last week with Lian Sports agency; Fali Ramadani will be the new agent taking care of his future. Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea at the end of the season in case of good proposal for both sides, still waiting on new coach final decision on GK situation.

This second-half revival spearheaded by the 28-year-old, however, wasn't enough to secure the win for the Blues. Mendy, who couldn't provide the needed leverage for the Blues' victory, could only watch as Awoniyi seized the moment to score his second, shortly after Sterling's brace. This proved to be the decider, with Lampard and his troops having to contend with a draw.

In the post-match presser, Lampard faced questions regarding his choice to start Mendy between the sticks. He, however, maintained his faith in his player, stating (via Football London):

"We've got two good goalkeepers. Edou has been training really well. He's a goalkeeper we trust, so he started."

The opening goal was the result of defensive errors, with Mateo Kovacic losing possession and Mendy failing to intercept Awoniyi's effort. When probed about the initial goal, Lampard shrugged it off, saying:

"They can happen. You're disappointed with them but they can happen. One player scores, you don't spend all week recreating that moment because that can happen."

Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's lack of 'killers' in draw against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

In another frustrating display, the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at their home turf of Stamford Bridge. Despite dominating possession, the Blues failed to convert their control of the ball into decisive goals, much to the dismay of their manager.

The visiting team's Taiwo Awoniyi was the star of the show, both initiating and wrapping up the scoring for the day. Despite Nottingham Forest's limited time on the ball, they managed to secure a point, further compounding Chelsea's woes.

In the post-match press conference, Lampard didn't mince his words when he said (via GOAL):

"If you're going to win games when you have 76 percent possession, you need killers on the pitch. At the moment, we don't have enough of those."

The statement was a clear critique of his team's performance and a call to action for his players. Despite the massive funds pumped into the transfer market by the club in the past year, the team's inability to demonstrate a 'killer' instinct is a stark criticism of their investment strategy.

Chelsea's lack of finishing prowess has been a consistent problem, raising questions about the effectiveness of their player acquisition.

